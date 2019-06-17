Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Vayle TOPARIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vayle Patricia TOPARIS

Notice Condolences

Vayle Patricia TOPARIS Notice
TOPARIS, Vayle Patricia 14th October 1941 - 11th June 2019 Late of Gurrundah Road, Goulburn. Loved wife of Elley. Much loved mother of Gina and Con. Cherished nanna and great nanna of Elle-Vayle, Louis, Raphael, Eli, Costa, Stella and Florence. Sadly missed. Aged 77 years. 'Hang On A Minute' Vayle's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.30pm, Wednesday 19th June 2019 at her home at 11 Gurrundah Road, continuation of Addison Street. Interment will take place at the Goulburn General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.