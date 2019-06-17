|
|
TOPARIS, Vayle Patricia 14th October 1941 - 11th June 2019 Late of Gurrundah Road, Goulburn. Loved wife of Elley. Much loved mother of Gina and Con. Cherished nanna and great nanna of Elle-Vayle, Louis, Raphael, Eli, Costa, Stella and Florence. Sadly missed. Aged 77 years. 'Hang On A Minute' Vayle's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.30pm, Wednesday 19th June 2019 at her home at 11 Gurrundah Road, continuation of Addison Street. Interment will take place at the Goulburn General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 17, 2019