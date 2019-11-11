Home
MINNEY, Alma Euphemia - 7th November 2019. Late of Goulburn. Loved Wife of Fred (dec). Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law to Keith, Julie & Stephen, Darran, Wayne & Nicole, and Louise & Matt. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sadly missed. Aged 79 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Alma's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday, 14th November 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 11, 2019
