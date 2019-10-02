Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony BOYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony John (Tony) BOYS

Add a Memory
Anthony John (Tony) BOYS Notice
BOYS, Anthony John (Tony) - 25th September 2019. Late of Summer Hill, formerly of Goulburn. Husband of Lucy (dec). Loving father of Sheena. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Katherine & John, Judy & Peter, Trish & Kevin, Gerard & Marea, Pauline & Michael, Helen & Ray (dec) and uncle to their respective families. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 76 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' Tony's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian burial commencing at 11.00am on Friday 4th October 2019 at Ss Peter and Pauls Catholic Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices