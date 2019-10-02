|
BOYS, Anthony John (Tony) - 25th September 2019. Late of Summer Hill, formerly of Goulburn. Husband of Lucy (dec). Loving father of Sheena. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Katherine & John, Judy & Peter, Trish & Kevin, Gerard & Marea, Pauline & Michael, Helen & Ray (dec) and uncle to their respective families. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 76 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' Tony's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian burial commencing at 11.00am on Friday 4th October 2019 at Ss Peter and Pauls Catholic Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 2, 2019