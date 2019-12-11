Home
Anthony John (Tony) PRICE

Anthony John (Tony) PRICE Notice
PRICE, Anthony John (Tony) - passed away 24.11.2019 at WA, aged 57 years. Loved father of Wayne, Haley, Jodie. Loving pop to his grandchildren. Loved son and stepson of Shirley & Ken Hughes and loved son of Geoff Price (dec). Loved brother of Diane, Wayne, Gary & Jason. Forever In our Hearts Family and friends of Tony are warmly invited to attend the Committal of Tony's Ashes to be held Monday, 16 December 2019, Goulburn General Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn at 11.00am.
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 11, 2019
