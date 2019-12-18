|
DAY, Anthony Paul (Tony) - 29th November 2019. Late of Cowra, formerly of Goulburn. Much loved son of Pat & Paul. Loved father of Monique and Ben. Eldest brother of Rodney and Mark. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 67 years. 'Speedway Champion' Tony's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Friday 20th December 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Wildlife Rescue would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 18, 2019