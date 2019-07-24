|
|
BUSH, Ashley Gordon 8th April 1995 - 13th July 2019 Much cherished son of Andy & Lesley. Adored partner of Jenna. Dearly loved grandson of Ma, nanny and nan. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 24 years. 'Miss You Mate' Ashley's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Friday, 26th July 2019 at the Goulburn Race Course, Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Westmead Children's Hospital Cardiology Department would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 24, 2019