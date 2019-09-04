|
|
BASELEY, Barbara Joan (Barb) - 31st August 2019. Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Sandy (dec). Beloved mother of Rodney & Diana and Sonya & Gavin. Devoted nan of Megan, Daniel, Aaron and Lauren. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 72 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Barb's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 2.00pm TOMORROW, Thursday 5th September 2019 at Ss Peter and Pauls Catholic Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 4, 2019