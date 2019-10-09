|
~ VALE ~ BELINDA EGGINS 22.4.1963 ~ 9.10.2018, aged 55 years To our many friends and family. This has been a very difficult year for us all. The support and genuine and loving thoughts and well wishes are still overwhelming to this day. From the bottom of my heart, it is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten. To the wonderful nurses in Goulburn & Canberra Hospitals for all your care, your job is a difficult one, but you all excelled with Belinda. Many thanks to all and may we all continue to fulfil Belinda's last wish: "Don't worry, be happy & keep cruising." Colin, Harley & Emma
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 9, 2019