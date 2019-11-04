|
BERG, Kevin; 31st October 2019; at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn, late of Coromandal Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Oriel (dec). Loved father of Terry, Gary, Suzanne, Maxine, Sandra and Nod and sister-in-law to Bonzo. Sadly missed by their respective families. Aged 92 Years, 'Loved And Remembered Always' Kevin's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service commencing at 10.00am, Friday, 8th November 2019 at Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 4, 2019