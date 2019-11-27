Home
More Obituaries for Bernard AYRE
Bernard Miles "Bernie" AYRE

Bernard Miles "Bernie" AYRE Notice
AYRE, Bernard Miles 'Bernie' 11th November 2019 at Baringa Private Hospital, late of Toormina, formerly of Goulburn. Loved husband of Anne. Father of Vivienne, Susan, Kathy, Tony (dec), Tina, Jenny and Bernadette. 'Boompa' of 14, great 'Boompa' of 20. Brother of Gretel and Des. Aged 85 Years Gone To The Workshop In The Sky A Private Family Funeral Service for Bernie will be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1999



Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 27, 2019
