|
|
AYRE, Bernard Miles 'Bernie' 11th November 2019 at Baringa Private Hospital, late of Toormina, formerly of Goulburn. Loved husband of Anne. Father of Vivienne, Susan, Kathy, Tony (dec), Tina, Jenny and Bernadette. 'Boompa' of 14, great 'Boompa' of 20. Brother of Gretel and Des. Aged 85 Years Gone To The Workshop In The Sky A Private Family Funeral Service for Bernie will be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1999
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 27, 2019