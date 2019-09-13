Home
DUCKSBURY, Beryl Maud Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th September 2019 at Harden. Formerly of Peelwood, Marulan, Bundanoon and the Illawarra. Devoted wife of Alan (dec). Cherished mother of Graeme & Susan, their partners Kathy & Brian. Much loved grandmother and friend to many. Aged 85 years. Rest In Peace. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Beryl's life at Saint Lawrence Apartments Chapel, 6 Swift Street, Harden on Tuesday 17th September from 2pm.
Published in Goulburn Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
