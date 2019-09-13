|
DUCKSBURY, Beryl Maud Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th September 2019 at Harden. Formerly of Peelwood, Marulan, Bundanoon and the Illawarra. Devoted wife of Alan (dec). Cherished mother of Graeme & Susan, their partners Kathy & Brian. Much loved grandmother and friend to many. Aged 85 years. Rest In Peace. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Beryl's life at Saint Lawrence Apartments Chapel, 6 Swift Street, Harden on Tuesday 17th September from 2pm.
Published in Goulburn Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019