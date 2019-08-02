|
BETTY JUNE READ Passed away 2.8.2018 Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain We would not wake you to suffer again God closed your eyes to give you rest He alone knows what is best Our memories of you will never grow old They are locked in our hearts in letters of gold ~ Till we meet again ~ Your loving husband Eddie Loved mother of David, Treacy and Kellie Loved mother-in-law of Gary & Debbie. Loved nan of Emma, Matthew, Ben, Elizabeth, Nichola, Jake, Billy, Madison and Kirbie.
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 2, 2019