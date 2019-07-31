|
|
JACKSON, Betty May - 28th July 2019 at Masonic Village, Long Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Joseph (dec), Cherished mother of Junior, Dianne, Raymond (dec), Sue, Sharron, Faye, Kim and Peter. Sadly, missed by their respective families. Aged 89 years. 'At Peace' Betty's family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service commencing at 2-00pm, TOMORROW, Thursday 1st August 2019 at The Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 31, 2019