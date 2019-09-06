Home
In loving memory of Brett Ferguson 08.01.1962 - 06.09.2018 My angel up in heaven, I wanted you to know, I feel you watching over me, everywhere I go. I wish you were here with me, but that can never be. Memories of you in my heart, that only I can see. My angel up in heaven, I hope you understand, that I would give anything, just to hold your hand. I'd hold you oh so tightly, and never let you go, and all the love inside of me, just to you I'd show. My angel up in heaven, for now we are apart. You'll always live inside of me, deep within my heart. Always loved Your daughter Mel, James, Harry, Bella, Jack and Ruby.



Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 6, 2019
