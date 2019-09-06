Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Brett FERGUSON In Memoriam
In loving memory of Brett Ferguson 08.01.1962 - 06.09.2018 My eyes are filled with tears again as I stand here where you lay. I think of you every second but miss you everyday. My body is full of sadness that you are no longer here. Pain is only soothed by the memories I hold so dear. My tired heart is broken and doesn't beat the same and it breaks a little more everytime I hear your name. My dreams are of the future when I no longer feel this pain. I'll follow you up to Heaven and we will meet again. Love you Dad, miss you heaps Matt xxx



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.