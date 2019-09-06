|
In loving memory of Brett Ferguson 08.01.1962 - 06.09.2018 My eyes are filled with tears again as I stand here where you lay. I think of you every second but miss you everyday. My body is full of sadness that you are no longer here. Pain is only soothed by the memories I hold so dear. My tired heart is broken and doesn't beat the same and it breaks a little more everytime I hear your name. My dreams are of the future when I no longer feel this pain. I'll follow you up to Heaven and we will meet again. Love you Dad, miss you heaps Matt xxx
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 6, 2019