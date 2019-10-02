Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian SWIFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Francis SWIFT

Add a Memory
Brian Francis SWIFT Notice
SWIFT, Brian Francis - 30th September 2019, at Sydney Hospital. Late of East Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loved father & father-in-law of Darren, Glenn & Narelle, Kylie & Darren, Cathy, Donna & Helen, Paul, Leah & Nathan. Cherished pop & big bopper of their respective families. Sadly missed by his brothers, sister and their respective families. Aged 72 years. 'A Great Man Loved By All' Brian's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian burial commencing at 10.30am on Saturday 5th October 2019 at S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at Saint Patricks Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request no flowers in lieu donations to the Leukaemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices