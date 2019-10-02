|
SWIFT, Brian Francis - 30th September 2019, at Sydney Hospital. Late of East Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loved father & father-in-law of Darren, Glenn & Narelle, Kylie & Darren, Cathy, Donna & Helen, Paul, Leah & Nathan. Cherished pop & big bopper of their respective families. Sadly missed by his brothers, sister and their respective families. Aged 72 years. 'A Great Man Loved By All' Brian's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian burial commencing at 10.30am on Saturday 5th October 2019 at S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at Saint Patricks Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request no flowers in lieu donations to the Leukaemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 2, 2019