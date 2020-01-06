|
|
CADY, Brian Terrance - 27th December 2019, passed away suddenly. Dearly loved husband of Vicki. Treasured father and father-in-law of Senitta and Maddison & Anthony. Adored poppy to Rubi and Georgia. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 58 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Brian's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Wednesday, 8th January 2020 at St Saviours Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 6, 2020