COOPER, Bronwyn - 7th March 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Faithfull Street Goulburn. Dearly loved daughter of Sid & Lorna (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette & David, Janelle & Barry and twin sister Julianne (dec) & John. Sadly missed by her niece, nephews and their respective families. Aged 52 years. 'Sadly Missed And Never Forgotten' Bronwyn's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday, 16th March 2020 at St Saviour's Anglican Church, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 11, 2020