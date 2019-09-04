Home
More Obituaries for Bruce MCDOUGALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Malcolm (Doogs or Mac) MCDOUGALL

Bruce Malcolm (Doogs or Mac) MCDOUGALL Notice
McDOUGALL, Bruce Malcolm (known by most as Doogs or Mac) - 31st August 2019 at Masonic Village, Goulburn. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Sharney & Brian. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Aged 70 years Bruce's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday, 9th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
