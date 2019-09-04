|
|
McDOUGALL, Bruce Malcolm (known by most as Doogs or Mac) - 31st August 2019 at Masonic Village, Goulburn. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Sharney & Brian. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Aged 70 years Bruce's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday, 9th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019