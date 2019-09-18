Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
PAULL, Charles Edward - 15th September 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Clinton Villas Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Vera (dec) & Margaret. Loved father & father-in-law of John & Marion, Christine & Peter, Karren & Trevor (dec), Rhonda, Simon & Georgina. Cherished pop of their respective families. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Barry & Margaret, Bruce & Joan. Aged 87 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Charles' family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Friday 20th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 18, 2019
