|
|
Cheryl Josephine O'Brien 27.11.2004 Memories are golden that no-one can steal. The parting is a heartache, that no-one can heal. No longer with me, our lives to share, but deep within my heart you are always there. I laugh, I cry, I play my part, but behind it all lies my broken heart. Let the winds of love blow softly and whisper for you to hear, that we will always love you and forever keep you near. So walk with me throughout my life, till we meet again. Loved and Remembered Always Sharon and Mick, Josh and Kayla.
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 27, 2019