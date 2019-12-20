Home
DELANEY, Clive Neal - 16th December 2019, at Waminda Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Millie. Loved father & father-in-law of Julie (dec), Patrick & Debbie, Geraldine & Paul, Leesa & Phil. Cherished grandfather & great grandfather of their respective families. Loved brother of Betty. Aged 94 years. 'A Great Family Man' Clive's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.00am, Monday 23rd December 2019 at S.s Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 20, 2019
