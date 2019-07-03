|
|
SKELLY, Clyde James - 28th June 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of William Alfred Place, Goulburn. Much loved husband of Bev. Adored father & father-in-law of Nicole & John, Dean & Helen, Rachael, Matthew and Andrew (dec). Loved pop of Remi, Mia, Nate and William. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 71 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Clyde's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 10-00am Friday 5th July 2019 at S.S Peter & Pauls Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 3, 2019