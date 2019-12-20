|
QUINN, Colleen June Clare - 8th December 2019. Late of Mundy Street, Goulburn. Loved daughter of Cyril & Clare Quinn (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Beryl & Ian (both dec) and Alan (dec). Loved aunty of David, Lyndon, Matthew & Tracy and Esther. Loved great aunt of their respective families. Sadly missed by Geoff and her dear neighbours and close friends. 'In God's Care' A private family service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 20, 2019