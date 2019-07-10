Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Coral WINTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coral Jean WINTERS

Add a Memory
Coral Jean WINTERS Notice
WINTERS, Coral Jean - 8th July 2019 at Warrigal Aged Care, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette & Wayne Liggins, Gregory & Annette (Perth), Ian & Lyn (both dec). Loved nanna of Stephen (dec) & Brenda, Timothy & Jenna, Jane, Anthony & Jenny, Renae & James, Glenn & Fiona. Great-nan of Jayden, Bailey, Bradley, Erin, Amelia, Ayla, Elsie, Kaden, Emilee and Lachlan. Aged 86 years. 'Loved & Remembered Always' Coral's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm TODAY, Wednesday, 10th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.