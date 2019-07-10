|
WINTERS, Coral Jean - 8th July 2019 at Warrigal Aged Care, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette & Wayne Liggins, Gregory & Annette (Perth), Ian & Lyn (both dec). Loved nanna of Stephen (dec) & Brenda, Timothy & Jenna, Jane, Anthony & Jenny, Renae & James, Glenn & Fiona. Great-nan of Jayden, Bailey, Bradley, Erin, Amelia, Ayla, Elsie, Kaden, Emilee and Lachlan. Aged 86 years. 'Loved & Remembered Always' Coral's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm TODAY, Wednesday, 10th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 10, 2019