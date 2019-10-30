Home
PLUMB, Daphne June - 28th October 2019. Late of Sloane Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of George. Treasured mum of Tammy, Diana and their respective families. Cherished Mamma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sister, extended family and friends. Aged 76 years. 'I'm Alright' Daphne's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 4th November 2019 at Craig's Hill Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 30, 2019
