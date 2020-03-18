|
BUSH, David John - 15th March 2020 at Bourke Street Health Service. Late of Duke Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved son of Brian & Bette. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony & Leanne, Richard & Sue and Denise & Colin. Loved uncle of Taylah, Danyon, Charlie, Stephanie, Jessica and Jack. Aged 56 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' 'At Peace' David's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Monday, 23rd March 2020 at the Greendale Cemetery, Lower Greendale Road, Dalton. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 18, 2020