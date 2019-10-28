|
|
DONNAN, David Morrow - 21st October 2019. Late of Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Robin (dec). Loved father and grandfather. Aged 81 years. David's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 11:00am Wednesday 30th October 2019 at St Nicholas Anglican Church, Kinghorne Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 28, 2019