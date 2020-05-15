|
|
ROLFE, Dawn Florence Phyllis; 8th May 2020, at Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn, formerly of Currawang. Dearly loved wife of Neville (dec'd). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Dale & Colleen, Craig & Sharon, loved grandmother of Grant and Taysha, Ashley and Joe, Sybil & Nathan and Corey, loved great grandmother of Lily, Rose, Aubrey and Eloise. Loving sister of Gail Yeadon. Aged 83 years. 'Loved And Remembered Always' A private family funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on May 15, 2020