KEATLEY, Denise Maree (nee Cunningham) - 29th June 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service. Late of "Wydinya", Currawang. Dearly loved wife of Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Louise & Craig, Stephen, Nick & Theresa, Anna & Terry, Andrew & Stephanie. Adored grandmother of Connor, Georgia, Angus, Harry, Paige, Oliver and Charlie. Loved sister to Carmelle, Terry, John (all dec), Margaret and Joan. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 71 years. 'In God's Loving Care' Denise's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Tuesday, 9th July 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care Goulburn would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 3, 2019