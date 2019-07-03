Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise KEATLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Maree (CUNNINGHAM) KEATLEY

Add a Memory
Denise Maree (CUNNINGHAM) KEATLEY Notice
KEATLEY, Denise Maree (nee Cunningham) - 29th June 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service. Late of "Wydinya", Currawang. Dearly loved wife of Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Louise & Craig, Stephen, Nick & Theresa, Anna & Terry, Andrew & Stephanie. Adored grandmother of Connor, Georgia, Angus, Harry, Paige, Oliver and Charlie. Loved sister to Carmelle, Terry, John (all dec), Margaret and Joan. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 71 years. 'In God's Loving Care' Denise's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Tuesday, 9th July 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care Goulburn would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.