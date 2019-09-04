|
ROSEVEAR, Dianne Audrey - 29th August 2019. Peacefully at home, Twin Waters, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Harry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Melanie, Melanie & Ryan. Cherished Nonny of Anakin, Charlotte and Willow. Loved daughter of Audrey. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and their respective families. Aged 69 years. 'Loved & Remembered Always' Dianne's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm on Friday, 6th September 2019 at Christ Church, Addison Street, West Goulburn. Interment will follow at Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 4, 2019