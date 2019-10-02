Home
Donald Alfred Groome (Don) ROBERTS

Donald Alfred Groome (Don) ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Donald Alfred Groome (Don) - 24th September 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Late of Moorook, SA. Formerly of Nowra. Dearly loved husband of Gwendoline (dec). Father of John, Shane, Janene, Christopher and Marc. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 90 years. 'Fleet Air Arm Forever' Don's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Thursday, 3rd October 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 2, 2019
