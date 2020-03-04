Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Craig's Hill Crematorium
63 Middle Arm Road
Goulburn
McCLELLAND, Doreen Beatrice - 28th February 2020. Late of Bourke Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Fred (dec). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Judy & Bob, Denise & Ernie (dec), Merrell & Bob and Leigh & Louise. Adored nan and great nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and their respective families. Aged 102 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Doreen's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Friday, 6th March 2020 at the Craig's Hill Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care, Goulburn Base Hospital would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 4, 2020
