McCLELLAND, Doreen Beatrice - 28th February 2020. Late of Bourke Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Fred (dec). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Judy & Bob, Denise & Ernie (dec), Merrell & Bob and Leigh & Louise. Adored nan and great nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and their respective families. Aged 102 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Doreen's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Friday, 6th March 2020 at the Craig's Hill Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care, Goulburn Base Hospital would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 4, 2020