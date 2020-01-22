Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Queanbeyan
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6299 2627
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St Raphael's Catholic Church
Lowe Street
Queanbeyan
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris HADLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Eileen HADLOW


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Doris Eileen HADLOW Notice
HADLOW Doris Eileen 16 November 1944 - 9 January 2020



Cherished Daughter to David (dec) and Patricia (dec).

Loving sister to Wayne, Ray (dec),

Kavin (dec) and Colleen (dec).

Dearly loved and never forgotten

to all her friends and extended family.



Prayers of Christian Burial for Doris

will be held at

St Raphael's Catholic Church,

Lowe Street, Queanbeyan

on TUESDAY 28 January 2020,

commencing at 10:30am.



Burial will follow in the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



logo
Published in Goulburn Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -