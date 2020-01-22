|
HADLOW Doris Eileen 16 November 1944 - 9 January 2020
Cherished Daughter to David (dec) and Patricia (dec).
Loving sister to Wayne, Ray (dec),
Kavin (dec) and Colleen (dec).
Dearly loved and never forgotten
to all her friends and extended family.
Prayers of Christian Burial for Doris
will be held at
St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan
on TUESDAY 28 January 2020,
commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow in the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Published in Goulburn Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020