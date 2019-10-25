Home
HARRINGTON, Dorothy Mary (Bobbie) - 20th October 2019 at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Formerly of Albert Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Phillip (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Kaye, Michael, Chris & Rhonda, Peter & Beryl and Wayne (dec). Loved Nan of Amy, Shaun, Laura, Robert, Ashleigh and Daniel. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Colleen (dec), Joe & Lorraine Hyde. Sadly missed by her extended family & her special friends. Aged 88 years. "In God's Care" Dorothy's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 2:00pm Tuesday 29th October 2019 at Ss Peter & Pauls Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patricks Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 25, 2019
