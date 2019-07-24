Home
More Obituaries for Dulcie TREACY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dulcie TREACY


1929 - 2019
Dulcie TREACY Notice
TREACY Dulcie (formerly Reeves, nee Butt)

17 August 1929 - 18 July 2019



Much loved wife of Colin (dec) and Don (dec).

Beloved mother and mother-in law of

Robert and Pam, Lorraine (dec),

Wayne and Irene, and Cheryl.

Cherished grandmother of Scott, Bradley,

Casey, Jack, Sam,

Ashlin, Anthony (dec) and Annalise.

Great-grandmother of four.



Special thanks to the staff at

Villaggio Sant' Antonio for their care of mum

over the last 4 years.



The funeral service for Dulcie will be held in the Crookwell Uniting Church,

Goulburn Street, Crookwell

on FRIDAY 26 July 2019

commencing at 11.30am.



Burial will follow in the Crookwell Cemetery.



Published in Goulburn Post on July 24, 2019
