TREACY Dulcie (formerly Reeves, nee Butt)
17 August 1929 - 18 July 2019
Much loved wife of Colin (dec) and Don (dec).
Beloved mother and mother-in law of
Robert and Pam, Lorraine (dec),
Wayne and Irene, and Cheryl.
Cherished grandmother of Scott, Bradley,
Casey, Jack, Sam,
Ashlin, Anthony (dec) and Annalise.
Great-grandmother of four.
Special thanks to the staff at
Villaggio Sant' Antonio for their care of mum
over the last 4 years.
The funeral service for Dulcie will be held in the Crookwell Uniting Church,
Goulburn Street, Crookwell
on FRIDAY 26 July 2019
commencing at 11.30am.
Burial will follow in the Crookwell Cemetery.
Published in Goulburn Post on July 24, 2019