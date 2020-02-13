|
|
COLLINS, Edna Agnes (nee Whittington) 8th February 2020 at Viewhaven Lodge, Crookwell. Formerly of 'Alvison' Biala. Dearly loved wife of Alan (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan & Rhonda, Janet & Bill, Kenny & Sheena, Brian (Nerrida, dec) & Robyn, Ruth & Robert, Barney & Kathy and Peggy & Anthony. Cherished Nan of 20 and great grandmother of 29. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters and their respective families. Aged 92 years. 'Good Manners Cost Nothing' Edna's family and friends are invited to her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 18th February 2020 at the Crookwell Uniting Church, Goulburn Street, Crookwell. A private cremation will follow. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to The Royal Flying Doctors Service of Australia would be appreciated. The family invite you to wear a touch of blue in honour of Edna. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020