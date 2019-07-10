|
McALISTER, Edward Patrick (known as Ted) - 2nd July 2019. Passed away peacefully at Waminda Aged Care, Goulburn. Formerly of Ottiwell Street, Goulburn. Much loved husband of Dulcie. Loved father & father-in-law of Shane & Christine, Bernadette and Paul. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 86 years. 'Finished His Last Run' Ted's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Friday 12th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 10, 2019