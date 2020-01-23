Home
Services
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
St Bartholomew's Anglican Church
17 Denison Street
Crookwell
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Geoffrey (Ted) ROBERTSON

Add a Memory
Edwin Geoffrey (Ted) ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON, Edwin Geoffrey (Ted) - 17th January 2020 peacefully at Viewhaven Lodge Crookwell, formerly of Crooked Corner. Dearly loved husband of Ruth (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Wendy, Dale & Kathy. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of their respective families. Loved brother of Muriel and Fay. Aged 85 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Ted's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm, Tuesday, 28th January 2020 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 17 Denison Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. By request no flowers, in lieu donations to the Crookwell District Hospital would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -