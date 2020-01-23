|
|
ROBERTSON, Edwin Geoffrey (Ted) - 17th January 2020 peacefully at Viewhaven Lodge Crookwell, formerly of Crooked Corner. Dearly loved husband of Ruth (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Wendy, Dale & Kathy. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of their respective families. Loved brother of Muriel and Fay. Aged 85 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Ted's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm, Tuesday, 28th January 2020 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 17 Denison Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. By request no flowers, in lieu donations to the Crookwell District Hospital would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020