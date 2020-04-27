|
BEAVER - Eileen Amelia Passed away 26th April 1972 In Loving Memory of Our Darling Mother and Grandmother Some little things remind me I never know just when It might be something someone says Then it all comes back again The times we spent together The happiness, the fun Once again I feel the pain Of life without my Mum It's said that time's a healer I know that is not true Your love remains between us It's a gift from me to you. Our Love Always Your Daughter Carole and Granddaughter Leanne and Family xx xx
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 27, 2020