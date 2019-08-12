|
CORKERY, Eileen Martha - 6th August 2019 at Belmont Hospital. Late of Swansea, formerly of Crooked Corner, Crookwell. Dearly loved wife of Austin (dec). Much loved mum of Doug, Lauraine, Athol, Neville, Gregory, Marilyn, Russell, Ross (dec), Phillip, Wendy, Wayne (dec) and their respective families. Cherished grandmother to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sisters Edna and Thelma and her extended family and friends. Aged 95 years. 'In Gods Care' Eileen's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 1.30pm, Friday 16th August 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019