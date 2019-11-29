|
EDWARDS, Eileen Mary - 25th November 2019. Late of Warrigal Aged Care, Goulburn. Dearly loved Wife of Bob. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Greg, Bruce, Scott, Jo & Chris, and Dean & Rachael. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 80 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Eileen's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday, 3rd December 2019 at Ss Peters & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patrick's Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 29, 2019