BUSH, Elaine Mary - 7th April 2020, at Bourke Street Health Service Goulburn, late of Yarra, NSW. Much loved wife of Spencer (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer, Debora, Sherri, Ben, Martin & Saki. Adored nan of their respective families. Sadly, missed by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Aged 80 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Due to government regulations a private family graveside funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 20, 2020