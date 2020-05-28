Home
Elizabeth Joy SHEPHERD

Elizabeth Joy SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, Elizabeth Joy, known as Joy; 19th May 2020. Late of Crookwell. Dearly loved wife of Colin (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kate & Gordon, Steve & Kel and Andy. Cherished grandmother of Jock, Simon, Nic, James, Tori and Sam. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 80 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020
