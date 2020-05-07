Home
DAVIS, Elizabeth Narelle (nee Collins); 27th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ronald (Ron dec). Much loved daughter of Arthur (dec) & Gale Collins. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David & Kathryn Collins, Deborah Collins & Wayne Anderson, Margaret & Leon Cosgrove, Andrew Collins (dec), Barbara & Ashley Cooke and Katherine (Kate) Chalker. Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by family and friends. Aged 59 years. 'In God's Care' A private family funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from May 7 to May 8, 2020
