WILSON, Elizabeth Rose (known as Betty) 7th February 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Jacqua Avenue, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Athol (dec). Loved mother and 'Ma' of Sandra Sheehan and Lyn Kite and their respective families. Missed by her many friends. Aged 88 years. 'At Peace' Betty's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2.30pm, Friday 14th February 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 12, 2020