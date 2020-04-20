|
Ellen (Nellie) McGUIRE (nee SELMES) 16/5/1919 - 11/4/2020 An extraordinary woman who has gone to dance through Heaven in the arms of her so much loved Bernie, her husband of sixty years. Daughter of Alfred George SELMES of Wheeo NSW and Matilda (Tilly) EMANUEL of Clarence Town NSW. Held and loved forever by her daughter Sharyn and son-in-law Michael, and greatly missed by her daughter Wendy, grandchildren Shaun and Joanna and all of their families, whom she held dear. There will be a private ceremony held now for Nellie, and a memorial service and wake held when gatherings are again possible. You are invited to contact us direct or through Mannings Funerals if you would like to find out more about Nellie or memorial arrangements. Mannings Funerals Proudly Australian Owned 02 9555 7551 02 9555 7092
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 20, 2020