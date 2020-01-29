|
FERGUSON, Ena Margaret - 25th January 2020 at Masonic Village, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Ronny (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Brett (dec) & Debbie and Scott & Tanya. Cherished nan of Mel, Nathan (dec), Matt, Conor and Tyler. Much loved by her great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 82 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Ena's family and friends are invited to attend to her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 10.00am, Monday 3rd February 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 29, 2020