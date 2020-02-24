Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Cecil Rd
Bardon
Erica Elizabeth O'NEALE

Erica Elizabeth O'NEALE Notice
O'NEALE, Erica Elizabeth (nee Clear) Quietly passed away on 16th February 2020 in Red Hill, Qld Much loved Wife of Bill. Mother and Mother-in-law of William and Mel. Grandma to little Lillian. "Do not sorrow that she has gone, be thankful she was here amongst us." Family and friends are invited to Funeral Mass to celebrate Erica's life at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Cecil Rd, Bardon on Tuesday 25th February, 2020 commencing at 10.30am, followed by interment within the Nudgee Cemetery, 493 St Vincents Rd, Nudgee.
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 24, 2020
