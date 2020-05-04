Home
ARMSTRONG, Ernest Colin, Known as Colin; 24th April 2020 suddenly at his home, Tallong. Dearly loved husband of Coral. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon & Craig, Kaylene & Malcolm. Loved poppy of Corinne & Chris, Grant & Taysha, Ashley & Joe, Lauren & Matt. Great grand poppy of Lily and Rose. Aged 82 years 'Forever In Our Hearts' Due to government regulations a private family funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on May 4, 2020
